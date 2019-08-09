WATCH NOW: ArtsWells 2019 thrives despite Friday night power outage

Musicians, artists and free spirits take over the town of Wells for long weekend

Mary Matheson is a performer and photgrapher who attends dozens of festivals each year. She says ArtsWells is her absolute favourite.Ronan O’Doherty photo

This year’s ArtsWells festival saw a large gathering of travellers, counter culture folk, locals and families gather to enjoy music, art and positive vibes.

It took place in the Town of Wells and Barkerville Historic Town on the weekend of August 2-5.

Hundreds of artists took over dozens of venues in both towns to provide an all-encompassing good time.

This year the festival was able to persevere through a power outage during peak performance time on Friday night.

The accompanying video is a small slice of what festival goers enjoyed.