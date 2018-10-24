Actor Tyler Hoechlin in Superman costume during filming at Surrey Civic Plaza on Tuesday (Oct. 23), in a photo posted to Twitter.com/ChangingChanne1.

WATCH: Explosions and superheroes at Surrey Civic Plaza for ‘crossover’ TV series shoot

The action involved stunts, pyrotechnics and a large number of background performers this week

Some superheroes went to work on the plaza outside Surrey city hall this week.

Caped DC Comics characters from The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl filmed scenes there on Monday and Tuesday, for a “crossover” show Elseworlds produced for The CW network.

The action included special stunts, pyrotechnics, moving vehicles and a large number of background performers, according to a “Notice of Filming” sent to neighbours in the area.

“The special pyrotechnic effects will be loud bangs that will happen roughly 12 times per shooting day,” warned the notice, dated Oct. 17.

On Tuesday, the Twitter account What’s Filming was filled with photos and videos of the action at Surrey Civic Plaza.

According to a separate notice from producers of the show, filming will be done outside Gate C of BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Tuesday, Oct. 30, for “stunt fighting sequences” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

