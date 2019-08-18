Watch: Blackberry Wood keeps the show going despite the rain

While a turn in the weather ended the night, the lakecity was still treated with excellent music

The show must always go on and Blackberry Wood demonstrated that at last week’s Performances in the Park.

The evening opened up with the soft and dulcet tones of M. Lund, better know as Matt Granlund, a local lakecity musician who can often be seen walking around town with his guitar. His soulful picking combined with his knowledge of folks songs from his native Australia to provide a cozy start to the evening.

As Granlund wrapped up his set however and Blackberry Wood prepared to take to the stage dark clouds rolled in above the audience. Despite this, dozens of children still ran around and played tug of war and other fun games with one another.

This energy was fed upon by Blackberry Wood who exploded on stage with garish and colourful costumes, infectious bouncy energy and a menagerie of fast-paced heart-pumping music. A snare drum, saxophone, banjo and guitar were all played skillfully by the four-person ensemble.

Despite the bright smiles and good cheer they invoked, mother nature seemed determined to rain on this circus band’s parade as the rain began to drizzle then pour from the sky, driving off many members of the audience. Blackberry Wood, in true professional fashion, didn’t let this dampen their spirit and played on for those who toughed it out until organizers ended the concert 20 minutes early. While they weren’t able to finish their set, this colourful band certainly put as much energy into that time as they could.

While the weather has been a temperamental force throughout next Thursday, Aug. 22 promises to be mainly sunny for the final Performance in the Park of the 2019 season. To close off the year will be the bands Zonnis and Creeshu.

Zonnis is a musical partnership and marriage that proves that folk music isn’t boring. Made up of a husband and wife team touring the world spreading a message of peace, love and good times. Featuring Andrea’s powerful vocals mix and Adam’s wit and grit they’ll be sure to bring an upbeat start to the night.

Creeshu came out of retirement, especially for this season. They are a local three-piece country, rock cover band that started out together 29 years ago. They are back together after a 10-year break and ready to make people tap their toes.

As with every concert, Cody’s Bannock, Taylor Made Cakes, Big Dog Hot Dogs and the Fennel Cup will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs, cupcakes, sweets and hot east Indian food and burgers available for everyone during the performances. There will be an Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake as in previous seasons providing art projects for the little ones.

