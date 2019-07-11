Wander with singer-songwriter Brittany Jean in Port Alberni

An accomplished Pacific Northwest singer-songwriter will be joining Char’s Landing next week.

Brittany Jean is a singer/songwriter currently living in the tiny apple town of Brewster, Washington. Jean’s style is rooted in the folk and country music she has loved all her life, as her own favourite singers and songwriters (such as Alison Krauss, John Denver, and Gordon Lightfoot) have influenced her writing—shaping and infusing her personal sound. In one way or another, every slice-of-life song she sings is a love song.

During the past few years, her performances have ventured further and further from home—opening for Three Dog Night in New York City, playing the legendary Bluebird Cafe in Nashville and being selected as one of 32 finalists in the Grassy Hill Kerrville New Folk Competition at the Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas, to name a few adventures.

Jean has released three full-length albums—all recorded in Nashville, Tennessee. Her newest album (Wander With Me) was released in 2018, and her song “Then You Don’t Know Me” was a finalist in the International Acoustic Music Awards in January 2019. Recording work for her fourth album is already underway.

From songs about being brave and standing tall, to songs about learning to dance again, Jean’s acoustic and heartfelt music is an invitation. Won’t you wander with her?

The concert at Char’s Landing takes place Tuesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. (door open at 7 p.m.).

Tickets are available now for $15 and can be purchased by phone (778-421-2427), at the Rollin Art Centre and Gayle’s Fashions (cash only) or online.