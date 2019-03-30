Walnut Grove theatre students are striking on stage

Top, left to right: Brenna Whalley, Reid MacTaggart, Aryan Kaul, Jos Portillo, Dawson Boyd, Leeya Jeong Middle, left to right: Sarah Hong, Madi Collins, Avani Mani, Isha Hoonjan Bottom, left to right: Carson Chambers, Raiza Uera Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times

Students at Walnut Grove Secondary School are making headlines with their upcoming production of Disney’s Newsies: The Musical.

It’s 1899, and the ‘newsies’ of New York City – the young boys who sell the newspaper – go on strike after publisher Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper distribution prices, which makes it harder for the boys to earn money.

“It was child labour, it was not a good time, and the kids revolted and stood up to the newspaper boss and said ‘we’re not going to work for nothing,’ It’s based on a true story,” explained WGSS theatre director Danielle Meshen.

Grade 12 student Nina Egi takes the lead role of a reporter named Katherine, who writes about the newsboys’ strike in the paper, and fosters a relationship with strike leader Jack.

“I like the feeling of family in the show. We have a big feeling here [in musical theatre] as family. It’s all about forming a union, standing together, and standing up for what you believe in. That’s definitely something I love about it [the show],” said Egi.

And the feeling of ‘family’ is especially important for Egi, as she was new to the school in Grade 8, after her family moved to Langley from Winnipeg, Man.

“When I joined theatre in Grade 9, I made so many more friends than I did in Grade 8. When I saw musical theatre I thought ‘this is definitely something for me.’ I joined, and honestly I can say I made all my best friends from this class.”

And the theatre teachers are just as supportive as fellow students, according to Egi.

“The teachers are amazing. They’re extremely supportive. I have scoliosis so they’ve always been very careful about my dancing or the type of shoes I wear. There’s no judging. Everyone is just here as a friend. It’s definitely a family more than just classmates.”

After she graduates in June, Egi said she wants to pursue sciences as a career, and continue with theatre as a hobby.

Grade 9 student Sarah Hong is also on stage in Newsies, and it’s her first year in the musical theatre class.

“I wanted to join theatre because I like the excitement when I’m on stage and you’re dancing with people and have all these people by your side. And when the audience claps for you – it’s like a thrill. It’s a really fun feeling.”

Hong plays a character named Albert, and said he’s “always bringing something out in every situation,” and “likes to laugh a lot.”

Since it’s her first time in a WGSS production, Hong admitted she was nervous before trying out.

“Singing was never my thing. I never sang in my life. So this year when there were auditions it was very nerve-wracking but I practised and practised and got it.”

Hong added she chose theatre to “try something new” and plans to continue with it.

According to Meshen, about 100 students are part of the production of Newsies.

“There’s a role for everyone. We’re very inclusive, we have students from every walk of life, every ability, and everyone gets a part. I’ve been here for three years now, and it’s amazing to see some of the students who have suffered from anxiety and things like that, come alive over the past three years.”

Newsies runs from Thursday, April 4 to 6, and Thursday, April 11 to 13 at the Walnut Grove Secondary School theatre.

Performances start at 7 p.m., with a special matinee performance on April 13 at 2 p.m.

Dinner and theatre performances are also offered on April 4 and 11, with a buffet dinner seating between 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by the performance.

Tickets for the regular show cost $15 for adults, and $12 for students and seniors

Tickets for the dinner theatre cost $30 for adults, and $25 for students and seniors.

To purchase tickets, visit https://theatreinthegrove.brownpapertickets.com/