Walk Campbell River’s Winter Wonderland of Art this weekend

By Cathy Kaardal

For the second year Painters Lodge opens their doors to host the spectacular Winter Wonderland Art Show.

Presented by A World About Art, this event has been gaining momentum since its conception in 2017. Based on the previous Painters at Painters the show has moved to new heights exhibiting international art works as well as national and local art and artisans.

The excitement is building up around special guest artist, Ibrahim Gailani from Muscat, Oman who arrives in Campbell River Nov. 22. Gailani, a self-taught contemporary artist of Iraqi and Pakistani descent, exhibits and demonstrates globally with a certain controversial style, he is dubbed as the “debating artist.” His art retreats have hit the world by storm giving art expression a whole new meaning. Art pieces that lend the voice of art to causes of child abuse, anti-bullying, and human trafficking.

In 2017, his painting “the Refugee” won the jury award at the third Annual Show Your World Art Competition showcased at Gallery MC, New York City. Gailani, an international award-winning artist, will be doing presentations at Painters Lodge throughout the weekend. You can meet him on the Friday night at the lodge during the Art show’s meet and greet event.

Over 40 artists and artisans will be on display with some big names for International and national exhibit award winners. Surprise pieces from Terry Isaac, a native artist, Ron Parker, and Rod Frederick Canadian National Artists, along with another surprise release that will not be made public until Nov. 23 at the show. B.C.-best exhibitors such as Dan Telosky, known as the artist of the sea, Daniel Clline, prize sculptor, Nathan Scott, sculptor, Christopher Scott with glass illusions, Monica Gewerz, Karen Lancey with metal work, Joanne Moran, Janet McDonald, Sharon Lennox, Debbie Salmon, CAFA winner, Ginette Presily and Gary Whitley to name a few.

The Winter Wonderland Art Show will open at noon on Nov. 23 in the Granny Painters room. Councillor Ron Kerr as acting Mayor will welcome Gailani and other national and Island artists at 7 p.m. Painters Lodge will be serving complementary champagne and hors d’oeuvres. On Saturday, the show re-opens at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A ‘Peoples Choice” award will be claimed by the best artist in show at noon on Sunday.