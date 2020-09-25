Voting now ready for Arts Alive 2020 sculptures

2020 Arts Alive sculpture Counterpoise by Richard Young is now on display in Haynes Park along Beach Drive. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay’s Arts Alive website is now updated with all 2020 sculptures and artists.

The outdoor arts exhibition started in Oak Bay in 2015 and there are 10 sculptures around town in places such as McNeill Bay, Estevan Village, Oak Bay Village, Willows Beach and the Monterey Centre.

“This year’s was delayed because of COVID-19 but we are excited about it,” Oak Bay Arts Laureate Barbara Adams said.

Each sculpture and artist has a biography on the Oak Bay website with short audio segments that make for an integrative, guided walking tour. Sculptures are available to purchase and range in price up to $18,000.

READ ALSO: First Arts Alive sculptures of 2020 now installed

READ MORE: Dragonfly lands in Oak Bay Village

Voting is already underway at oakbay.ca/parks-recreation/arts-culture/artsalive.

Together at the Grove by Susan Rankin is at Oak Bay Avenue and Wilmot Place. Fallen Friend by Steve Milroy is at Oak Bay Avenue at Hampshire Road in front of Pharmasave. On the other side of Oak Bay Avenue on Hampshire Road is Transitions by Angellos Glaros. Between Us by Russell Papp is also on Oak Bay Avenue, between Hampshire Road and Monterey Avenue.

Parallax Introvert by Denise Holland is in front of the Monterey Recreation Centre. Together by Neeraj Gupta is on Oak Bay Avenue between Monterey and Oliver streets. The Leaf Weathervane by Doug Taylor is along McNeill Bay on Beach Drive at Transit Road.

Counterpoise by Richard Young is in Haynes Park along Beach Drive. “We!” by Goetz Schuerholz is in Lokier Garden of the triangular Estevan Village Park between Estevan Avenue and Musgrave Street. Sub Quercu Humana Natura by Dallas Segno is on Cadboro Bay Road at Estevan Village.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Oak Bay News