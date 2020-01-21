Voice clinician Barbara McAfee conducting singing workshop in Courtenay

The BC Choral Federation is bringing voice clinician, Barbara McAfee, to the Comox Valley on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2-5 p.m. at St. John The Divine Church Hall (579 5th St. in Courtenay).

Participants will join with a lively community of vocal explorers to open up the full range, power, and expression of their voices. Learn how to use your voice to project authority, express joy, convey empathy, and inspire possibility. Risk being seen and heard in new ways.

Participants are not required to have any previous formal singing experience. There will be singing involved, but there won’t be any music reading and no one will have to sing solo. In fact, no one will have to do anything they don’t want to do.

“We are very excited to be hosting a clinician with Barbara’s unique approach towards singing,” said BC Choral Federation regional representative, Wendy Nixon Stothert. “Barbara exudes joy and freedom and really knows how to bring that out in singers.”

Barbara is a master voice coach, author, keynote speaker, and singer/songwriter from Minnesota who merges lessons from 12 years in organization development with the transformative power of sound. She has over 80, 000 views of her Ted Talks on YouTube. Her book, Full Voice, is based on her 25+ years as a voice coach, supporting people from many professions to find their voice, whatever that means to them. Barbara has produced eight CDs of mostly original music and is founder of the Morning Star Singers, a volunteer hospice choir in the Twin Cities.

Rates vary from $25-50 for this workshop. To pre-register (for the best rate), visit www.bcchoralfed.com and look under the “News” tab. FMI, e-mail choralvalley@gmail.com