Vocal groups come together for intimate concert in Chilliwack

Belle Voci and the Chilliwack Children's and Youth Choir will be performing at St John's Anglican

Paula DeWit leads the Chilliwack Children’s and Youth Choir through rehearsal at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Thursday. The group is preparing for a concert with Belle Voci on March 8. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Voices of youth and adults will ring out as Belle Voci and the Chilliwack Children’s and Youth Choir come together for an evening of singing.

The two vocal groups will perform on Sunday, March 8 at St John’s Anglican Church.

Chilliwack’s Belle Voci is an a cappella ensemble which sings in four-, six- or even eight-part harmony. The ensemble feels at home with many genres but sacred polyphony is their true love. The human voice is the only instrument used.

A cappella, meaning “in the church style” in Italian, originated when musical instruments were not allowed at religious services.

“There is nothing more pure or intimate than the human voice. It’s incredible to hear how full a sound the singers can produce with just their pure voices and no musical accompaniment,” said Paula DeWit, artistic director and conductor of Belle Voci.

They sold out in this venue the past few times and are hoping to pack the house again on March 8. The concert is just under an hour long and will include 14 songs.

The Chilliwack Children’s and Youth Choir will start the concert with four songs and they will also sing one piece with Belle Voci.

Some of the music people will hear that night include: Klee Wyck, Evening Prayer, Adiemus, Shake the Papaya Down, Viva la vida, Ecce nunc benedicite Dominum, Selig sind die Toten, and Ubi Caritas.

Experience an evening of sublime vocal music from Belle Voci and the Chilliwack Children’s and Youth Choir on Sunday, March 8. The concert goes from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St John’s Anglican Church (46098 Higginson Rd.). A reception will follow.

Admission is by donation. For more, go to bellevoci.ca or call 604-795-0521.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Belle Voci brings three-day a cappella festival to Fraser Valley

RELATED: Chilliwack Children’s and Youth Choir joins CSO for uplifting holiday masterpiece Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress