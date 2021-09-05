Virtual Taiwanese film festival coming to the Okanagan

The festival will feature eight films that participants can view from home

The Kelowna Taiwnaese Cultural Society and the Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival will be hosting the first annual Okanagan Taiwanese Film Festival from Sept. 10 to Sept. 19. (Contributed)

A virtual Taiwanese film festival is coming to the Okanagan.

The Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society and the Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival will be hosting the first Okanagan Taiwanese Film Festival from Sept. 10 to Sept. 19. The event will feature eight Taiwanese films that participants can view from home. It will also feature panel discussions with filmmakers and directors. All films will have English and Traditional Chinese subtitles.

Films being featured at the festival include:

The festival will also feature some short films, including Backlight by Ng Chen and Turn Around and Run by Yu-Che Wu.

Those interested can visit the Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival website to purchase passes. The Festivals Pass provides access to all films and events and is being offered at $70 plus fees and taxes. Participants can also watch three films for $30 plus fees and taxes.

