Virtual Semiahmoo Are Society exhibit dreams of post-pandemic world

Marilyn Kelm's Hearts Reunion is one of the paintings in Semiahmoo Arts' current virtual show, Post-Pandemic World.

Exhibit opened May 21 and is viewable on society's website

A new online virtual art exhibition presented by the Semiahmoo Arts Society offers uplifting visions of something everyone is dreaming about right now – life after COVID-19.

Post-Pandemic World, which officially opened May 21, can be viewed now on the society’s website.

The juried exhibition – including many pieces for sale – invited artists to create their concepts of activities minus the current stress of Covid-awareness, masking, or social-distancing concerns.

The resulting show brings together the work of 19 artists in a variety of media, ranging from landscapes and abstracts in oils, acrylics and watercolours, to practical and fanciful pottery and mixed media assemblages.

Themes explore and celebrate everything from explorations of the beauty of the natural world, to meditations on freedom and shared experience.

Among telling, and touching, images are Lisa Westendorf’s acrylic Decisions, in which a woman peers at the outside world through a curtained window, unsure of whether it’s safe to go out; and Marilyn Kelm’s two acrylics celebrating the simple joy of togetherness – An Evening for Embracing and Hearts Reunion – in which she imagines a world where “hugs are no longer locked down and are fully returnable.”

Other participating artists include Josefa Rice, Gary Wait, Linda Morris, Annick Lemay, Kevin Suzuki, Wendy Schmidt, Bill Noy, Eileen Fong, Linda Tyler, Alicia Jensen, Cheryl Slevin, Doris Anderson, Nicole Anderson, Sherrin Kovach, Donald Fleming, Bruna Sbranchell and John Wright.

To view Post-Pandemic World, visit semiahmooarts.com

