Virtual international art show by Chilliwack woman like stepping through a real gallery

The Hands Across the Pacific exhibition features 300 artists worldwide, three from Chilliwack

The painting ‘Revelstoke National Park’ (right) by Chilliwack artist Errol Brimacombe is one of more than 300 pieces of artwork in the virtual Hands Across the Pacific international art show. (Canadian International Cultural Exchange Society)

Wandering through this year’s Hands Across the Pacific art show will be a lot different than in the past as people will now “walk” around the gallery via their computer.

The international exhibition, started 20 years ago by Chilliwack’s Asai Wu-Brandt, has moved online and it has allowed her to expand the show notably.

“After months of careful preparation, a total of 300-plus artists from 40 countries and regions are exhibited, thus pushing the exhibition to new heights,” said Wu-Brandt, president of the Canadian International Cultural Exchange Society (CICE). “Now people all over the world can appreciate the online Hands Across the Pacific art show.”

Chilliwack artists Errol Brimacombe, Patricia Jaster and George Rychter each have one piece of work on display.

As always, the show gives people the opportunity to get to know the different cultures and artists of countries around the world. Over the past two decades the annual exhibition has been held in Canada, Japan, South Korea and China.

Due to COVID-19, this year it’ll be a virtual, interactive exhibit.

With the click of a mouse or the tap on a smartphone screen, folks can venture through the hundreds of pieces of artwork spread out in seven exhibition halls. Click on any piece of work and more info pops up like details of the piece, the artist’s name and country, and even commentary.

Head over to Exhibition Hall 3 to find the artwork by the three local artists Brimacombe, Jaster and Rychter.

“In this Year of the Rat, we have encountered more disasters than in the past hundred years. The first online exhibition of Hands Across the Pacific is a memorable milestone,” Wu-Brandt said. “This online international art exhibition will bring warmth and hope to all during this COVID-19 lockdown.”

To view the Hands Across the Pacific online exhibition, go to https://www.artvrpro.com/exhibition/19110/detail.

Note: Currently, only mobile phones or computers can be used to view the show.

RELATED: Fraser Valley artists move group show online due to COVID-19

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress