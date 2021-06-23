Virtual exhibit in Abbotsford features Indigenous artists

Among the works featured in the online Inspired and Indigenous exhibit is Beauty in Chaos by photographer Kris R. Fall.

The Abbotsford Arts Council and Kariton Art Gallery present a virtual exhibit featuring the work of Indigenous artists until June 26.

The show, titled Inspired and Indigenous, includes artists such as Chantelle Trainor-Matties and will be hosted online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com/now-showing.

As June is National Indigenous History Month, the exhibition is dedicated to missing children, the families left behind and the survivors of residential schools.

All works in the exhibition are for sale with 30 per cent of the proceeds donated to the Downie Wenjack Legacy Fund and the remaining 70 per cent going directly to the artists.

A closing ceremony for the event will be held via Zoom on Friday, June 25 at 7 p.m. featuring a chat with the artists. RSVP to by emailing gallerycoordinator@abbotsfordartscouncil.com to receive the zoom link.

