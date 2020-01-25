Violin meets piano in The Red Violin at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Canadian violinist Jasper Wood has performed with many of North Americaâ€™s finest orchestras, in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Buffalo, and throughout Europe. (Submitted)

Warm up this winter with a morning concert centered around the classic Canadian film The Red Violin taking place at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

The Bergmann Duo pianists (Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann), the intimate atmosphere of a classical morning music concert and the sound of violinist Jasper Wood will combine for The Red Violin in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre on Feb. 7.

Featuring the music from John Corigliano’s film, The Red Violin, this performance will warm your heart and spirit. This morning concert will also contain pieces from concerto movements by Antonio Vicaldi, also known as The Red Priest, as well as the energetic Road Movies by John Adams.

The morning concerts offer a very close and personal experience, with complimentary coffee, tea, and refreshments.

“It is great that the series is established and we can get to know people in each of the communities,” Elizabeth said. “A lot of people have heard us with the Vancouver Chamber Choir or the Vancouver Bach Choir or at the Orpheum, but not everyone can travel. It is wonderful to have opportunities like this and perform locally.”

“This format is becoming more and more popular as many people don’t like to drive at night, and they love the fact that they can find classical music in their own community,” Marcel said. “In addition, they enjoy the ‘up close and personal’ aspect of the concert.”

Canadian violinist Wood has performed with many of North America’s finest orchestras, in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Buffalo, and throughout Europe.

Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann have performed their piano concerts internationally throughout North America and Europe, have made several recordings for CBC Radio and are the founding members of the International Piano Quartet. The married couple met at Hochschule für Musik und Theater, a music university in Hannover, Germany. The two studied separately but grew into partners, establishing a new program of study for duo piano at their school. Elizabeth and Marcel have an extraordinary list of triumphs, including first prize at the International Music Competition in Caltanissetta, Italy and were honoured at The 4th Murray Dranoff International Two Piano Competition.

The Red Violin is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $27, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

