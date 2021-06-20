Vintage cars, art and cider for Father’s Day

Summerland's Millionaires' Row Cider Co. is hosting the car and art show

Take your dad to see vintage cars and art at a Summerland cidery this Father’s Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Millionaires’ Row Cider Co. will be showcasing vintage cars and artwork by Dream Weavers.

They are also offering tasting and their picnic area is open to have a bottle of cider. Nonalcoholic beverages are also available for minors and designated drivers.

Millionaires’ Row Cider Co. is a family-run cidery located on a 100-year-old apple orchard with a ‘rich’ history. In the early 1900s, land in the Prairie Valley area of Summerland were known as ‘Millionaires’ Row.’

Discovery House is holding a digital dunk tank Father’s Day fundraiser. Several people will be taking the icy plunge including Discovery House executive director Jerome Abraham, VIP Mobile Spa Owner Michelle Prystay, Omland Heal Accounting – Kris Omland and Discovery House alumnus – Gord Portman.

