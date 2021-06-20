Summerland cidery Millionaires' Row is hosting a Father's Day car and art show. (Facebook)

Vintage cars, art and cider for Father’s Day

Summerland's Millionaires' Row Cider Co. is hosting the car and art show

Take your dad to see vintage cars and art at a Summerland cidery this Father’s Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Millionaires’ Row Cider Co. will be showcasing vintage cars and artwork by Dream Weavers.

They are also offering tasting and their picnic area is open to have a bottle of cider. Nonalcoholic beverages are also available for minors and designated drivers.

Millionaires’ Row Cider Co. is a family-run cidery located on a 100-year-old apple orchard with a ‘rich’ history. In the early 1900s, land in the Prairie Valley area of Summerland were known as ‘Millionaires’ Row.’

Discovery House is holding a digital dunk tank Father’s Day fundraiser. Several people will be taking the icy plunge including Discovery House executive director Jerome Abraham, VIP Mobile Spa Owner Michelle Prystay, Omland Heal Accounting – Kris Omland and Discovery House alumnus – Gord Portman.

READ ALSO: Discovery House’s annual Father’s Day fundraiser

