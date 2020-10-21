Viewers of Arts Club’s streaming plays support Surrey Civic Theatres

Company's 'bubble method' of theatre production means just 50 in-person tickets for each performance

Ali Watson in Arts Club Theatre Company’s production of “No Child…,” which plays until Nov. 8. (photo: Moonrider Productions)

Arts Club Theatre Company won’t be touring its productions around the Lower Mainland this fall, but patrons can still support Surrey Civic Theatres by viewing the plays online.

When the referral code SURREY is used to buy digital-streaming tickets, the Arts Club will pledge $5 from each sale to the Surrey-based entertainment presenter, which operates venues at Surrey Arts Centre and city hall.

The deal is valid for digital streaming purchases only, and can’t be applied to live-performance tickets. More details are posted to surrey.ca/theatre/arts-club-series.

This fall, the Arts Club’s three-show series launched Sept. 24 with six-week run of Nilaja Sun’s “No Child…” on the Newmont Stage at BMO Theatre Centre, followed by Anosh Irani’s “Buffoon” (Granville Island Stage, from Oct. 22 to Dec. 6) and Ginna Hoben’s “The Twelve Dates of Christmas” (Newmont Stage, Nov. 19 to Jan. 3).

The fall plays can be viewed online live for $29, and viewers can comment in real time with fellow audience members. Recordings can be watched for $19. Go to artsclub.com for those details.

The Arts Club’s current “bubble method” of theatre production means just 50 in-person tickets are available for each performance, in line with B.C.’s COVID-19 rules.

At the Granville Island Stage, “Buffoon” follows the story of a seven-year-old boy born to circus folk who prefer trapezing over parenting.

The play “certainly has humour running through it, but there is also a sophistication to its language, images, and ideas that articulates a deep current of longing and need,” said Ashlie Corcoran, the Arts Club’s White Rock-raised artistic director. “To me, that is what is most attractive about this piece. Led by Lois Anderson’s astonishing direction, Kayvon Khoshkam and Andrew McNee are sure to present brilliant and unique performances in the role of Felix.”

Each actor in the Arts Club’s “solo” shows will do seven performances per week and then trade off. More than 30 freelance artists have been hired to create the shows.

In White Rock, Peninsula Productions is forging ahead with another limited-audience staged reading to comply with pandemic protocols.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, Private Peaceful, Simon Reade’s one-character adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s book, will be presented to limited physically-distanced audiences in a 2:30 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. evening performance at the company’s “black box” theatre at Centennial Park.

Starring Anthony Goncharov, it tells the story of young soldier Thomas ‘Tommo’ Peaceful, who looks back on his childhood while mired in the battlefields of the First World War.

Meantime, Digital Stage events presented by Surrey Civic Theatres offer some online entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fall series features The Flame: Scary Stories Edition, on Oct. 30. Says an event advisory: “This Halloween, tune in for a night of scary stories from a variety of accomplished, local storytellers, hosted by award-winning actor and one of the creators of the Mom’s the Word series, Deborah Williams.”

Later, on Nov. 12, a Bach on the Bench concert will feature the Bergmann Duo performing a set of Beethoven variations, as well as pieces by Bach and some Spanish/Latin music.

On Dec. 11, all-ages tickets are $15 to see Tom Jackson’s The Huron Carole on the Digital Stage platform, or $25 for the show and a “VIP Zoom Reception” prior to the performance.

