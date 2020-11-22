View Royal grocery store will temporarily close to film Netflix series

A View Royal grocery store will be closed for five days in November due to shooting for Maid, a Netflix series being filmed across Greater Victoria. (Facebook/Helmcken Market)

A View Royal grocery store will be briefly closing their doors to shoot Maid, a new Netflix series being filmed around Greater Victoria.

Helmcken Market in View Royal will be closed over the week of Nov. 23 through 27, and re-open on Saturday, Nov. 28.

“We are so excited that we’ve been chosen for one scene,” said Shannon Tse, owner of Helmcken Market. “We haven’t had many things come to film here in the 47 years we’ve ran this shop. We’ve been telling everyone who has been coming in today.”

The 10-part series is based on the bestselling memoir by Stephanie Land, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

The story details the life of a single mother who becomes a housekeeper to help make ends meet as she battles poverty, homelessness and bureaucracy.

The series stars upcoming actress Margaret Qualley, known for HBO drama series The Leftovers and summer blockbuster Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to the Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission, the provincial film industry generated $3.2 billion in 2018-19 and the region, led by Saanich, has been seeking ways to increase the region’s share.

The show stopped in Sidney for two days on Sidney Pier and at the Great Canadian Dollar Store in early November.

Shooting for the show continues around Greater Victoria into early March 2021 after starting in late September.

– with files from Wolf Depner

READ MORE: Netflix series Maid calls on Sidney

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Goldstream News Gazette