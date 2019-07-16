VIDEO: Compton and Cooper share first place in Duncan Has Talent while Heard takes third

A difficult decision was made easier by splitting the first and second place prize money between two

Sharai Cooper sings her way to a tie for first place and a $250 prize in Duncan Has Talent’s cover/show tunes category. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The judges had a tough time Friday evening, attempting to pick a winner in the Duncan Has Talent cover tunes and show tunes competition.

As Cathy Schmidt explained to Longevity John Falkner as he waited onstage to hand out the prize money, the three judges (Schmidt, Laura Cardriver, and Robyn Fortunat) were all friends and would stay friends afterwards but they could arm talk all night and never reach an agreement.

So, Falkner suggested they add the top two prizes ($300 and $200) together and divide that total in half so each of the two got $250. The judges were delighted.

That meant that Sierra Compton and Sharai Cooper shared first place, with Amber Heard winning third and its $100 prize.

Abby Smith and Chloe Wilson also entertained the crowd with their performances.

Competition even to reach the finals in this event had been stiff as 12 singers started out, but by the end of Thursday evening’s mentoring session, there were only five chosen to go forward to the finals.