VIDEO: Wine, Brews and Blues delivers the goods in Campbell River

Plenty of drinks and culinary treats were on offer at Painter’s Lodge on Saturday, as Daybreak Rotary held its 10th annual Wine, Brews and Blues Festival.

The event’s outdoor stage overlooking the Campbell River estuary featured music by celebrated bluesman and actor Jim Byrnes, who lives in Vancouver but is originally from St. Louis, Missouri. He was accompanied by Lindsay Mitchell of the band Prism. Byrnes has performed alongside the likes of Ray Charles during a career spanning decades.

“He’s been on the blues highway for 45 years,” said event organizer and blues fan Mark Eikeland of Daybreak Rotary. “He’s very big about doing work for charitable organizations and good causes, and one of the reasons he’s here is for that.”

Festival attendees had a chance to sample beverages from some 26 wineries offering over 100 wines, along with beer from nine breweries. Snacks on offer throughout the evening ranged from sushi and oysters to pizza, fruit and chocolate.

An advance ticket for the event was $65, with funds going to Daybreak Rotary for its various efforts in the community and overseas.

“This is a charitable fundraiser for Rotary that allows us to carry on our charitable work in the community,” Eikeland said.

