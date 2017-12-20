VIDEO: Will it be Lyndsey or Mikaela? Bachelor Chris Leroux now has to choose.

There have been cheers and tears, but tonight (Wednesday), the Bachelor must make a choice.

Will the Bachelor, Chris Leroux, choose Lyndsey Gavin? We’ll find out tonight if she gets that final rose. (Submitted)

Tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 20) at 9 p.m., we’ll finally learn the answer to the big question.

Will Canada’s Bachelor, Chris Leroux, give the rose to brunette Mikaela, or blonde Lyndsey, whose family lives in Lake Cowichan?

Big night for Lyndsey

Last week (Dec. 13), the TV program took a night off from the chase and instead featured a girls-tell-all night in which the rejected bachelorettes were urged to tell all to the cameras and a studio audience.

They all looked stunning, dressed and made up to the hilt, and the audience was primed for a real cat fight featuring those long, beautiful nails.

However, fan favourite Megan showed she still knows how to please her followers and arch-villain Shanti appeared unrepentant about her behaviour on the show.

The last time we saw Lyndsey and Mikaela: they were enjoying some let’s-get-acquainted time with Chris’s mom and dad and the two women expressed their hopes that whatever problems had emerged could be surmounted.

However, it was all too clear that Chris himself was having trouble deciding, and, from what his mom said, showing his feelings at all.

So, tonight will offer the trio that last chance, either to move ahead smoothly — or not. Since this is the finale for the season, there are sure to be some exciting twists and turns.

