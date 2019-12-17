VIDEO: Why Baby Yoda was never making it home for Christmas

A Star Wars creature is the hottest toy this holiday season, store owner says

This plush Yoda is the closest things to Baby Yoda at Toy Traders. The hottest toy of the season won’t be available until the New Year. (Joti Grewal - Langley Advance Times)

Where’s Baby Yoda?

Quite possibly the hottest toy of the season won’t be found in stores until the New Year, according to Matthew Purdy, owner of Toy Traders in Langley.

“It’s way bigger than Baby Groot, it’s bigger than Cabbage Patch… and there’s no toys,” he said.

A new character introduced in a Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+ was an instant hit, but the doll was never put into production until after the premiere of the show, Purdy explained.

“If you produce toys in China or Vietnam two or three months before the release date the secret gets out… so they kept it totally hidden,” he said. “The T.V. show came out and here’s this creature the whole world has fallen in love with.”

Toy Traders is taking pre-orders to ensure fans of the character have a doll reserved when they hit the shelves next year.

