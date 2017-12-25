VIDEO: Water Shed Arts Cafe welcomes folk-pop duo Citizen Jane

www.youtube.com

A Toronto-based folk-pop duo is creating a perfect storm in Langley next month.

Citizen Jane is set to play Walnut Grove’s Water Shed Arts Cafe on Wednesday, Jan. 17, as part of their coastal B.C. tour for the release of their debut album, In the Storm.

The duo consists of married couple Reenie Perkovic (vocals, guitar, mandolin) and Lea Kirstein (viola, fiddle, cello, vocals), who met while studying classical music in Victoria. Together, they weave powerful vocal harmonies with innovative string textures to create an emotionally charged soundscape.

In the Storm is a reflection on the value of human connection, touching on themes of war (internal and literal), displacement, isolation, self-doubt, and an urge to embrace differences, unite and act with love to make the world a little brighter. From sweet, hopeful viola and guitar melodies, to darker mandolin and cello musings, each song takes on a new character in their journey.

For tickets to the Langley show and more information, visit www.citizenjanemusic.com/tour

Signature