VIDEO: Under the big top in Abbotsford

The American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio stopped in Abbotsford from July 11 to 14 at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre as one of 10 stops on its first-ever foray into Canada.

The show was named after the Osorio family of entertainers, which began their circus in 1927 in their native Mexico. The company is based in Las Vegas, from which they tour Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

Some of the performances included the strength and artistry of the Dragmir Troop, a laser light experience that combines the lights and high-energy music of Eduardo the Lazerman, the Belarus Triple Eagles defying the laws of gravity from high above the arena floor, wacky circus clowns and more.

Partial proceeds went to BC Children’s Hospital.