VIDEO: Uminari Taiko drummers perform in Tofino and Ucluelet

This year's Cultural Heritage Festival is titled 'Sakura' and celebrates Japanese art and culture.

The Uminari Taiko drumming ensemble perform in Ucluelet on Sunday as part of the Pacific Rim Arts Society’s Cultural Heritage Festival. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

The Pacific Rim Arts Society hosted two breathtaking performances from the Uminari Taiko drumming ensemble on Sunday as part of the Cultural Heritage Festival. This year’s festival is titled ‘Sakura’ and is a celebration of Japanese art and culture on the West Coast. The drummers performed in Tofino at 10 a.m. and in Ucluelet at 2 p.m., where they were joined by youth from the Warrior Program.

