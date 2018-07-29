VIDEO: Ucluelet crowns town’s fastest baby

Ucluelet crowned its fastest baby on Sunday at the annual Ukee Days Baby Crawling Contest.
Jayla Sunshine Newman took the event’s top honours with Koa Ferrier coming in second and Declan Gillmor placed third.
Champion crawlers earn praise and awards at annual Ukee Days event.
