The top three crawlers at this year’s Baby Crawling Contest received gift basket’s from the event’s sponsor, Anita Marie lea of Snuggle Bunnies. From left, Mike Ferrier holds second place finisher Koa, Holly McPhail holds third place finisher Declan and Roslyn Newman holds 2018’s Baby Race champion Jayla. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

VIDEO: Ucluelet crowns town’s fastest baby

Champion crawlers earn praise and awards at annual Ukee Days event.

Ucluelet crowned its fastest baby on Sunday at the annual Ukee Days Baby Crawling Contest.

Jayla Sunshine Newman took the event’s top honours with Koa Ferrier coming in second and Declan Gillmor placed third.

