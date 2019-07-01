VIDEO: Ucluelet celebrates Canada Day

Ucluelet gathered at the town’s Village Green on Monday afternoon to celebrate Canada’s 152nd birthday.
Festivities included performances from the Tofino-Ucluelet Choir, Maz and drummers from the Warriors program as well as a bubble extravaganza from Adley ‘Sharky’ Bruneau, a water-balloon toss, hot dog barbecue and cake.
