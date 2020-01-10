VIDEO: Top acts lined up for some hot January jazz at Crofton

Pat Selman just zipped the latest on January jazz at Crofton.

“Here comes 2020! Somehow 2019 sped by before we knew it, and here we are entering a new decade. The past year featured a lot of good music at Pat’s House of Jazz. Many favorites from the past returned to perform at a venue recognized for quality production and great fans. The year also saw the introduction of bands, both local and on tour, making their debut at the club. The new year strives to keep the ball rolling with a wide variety of jazz and blues styles presented by top musicians both on Vancouver Island and from afar. Join us for some terrific entertainment, and as always, please help to spread the word. Happy New Year!”

All shows start Sundays at 2 p.m. in the Osborne Bay Pub at 1534 Joan Ave., Crofton. Reservations may be arranged by phoning 250-324-2245. Your host is Preston Davies. These events are supported by the Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society.

***

The Sue Newman Quartet starts the season on Jan. 12. Tickets to see her are $15 each.

Selman says, “A mainstay on the entertainment scene of Saltspring Island, Sue Newman has appeared numerous times at Pat’s House of Jazz over the years. Known for her warm on-stage personality and expressive vocals, Sue covers a wide range of material from jazz standards to Latin tunes and pop. From singing it straight to scatting, she does it all with aplomb. In the band this time around are Monik Nordine on sax, Laurent Boucher on drums, Ian van Wyck on bass and Peter Taschuk on guitar.”

***

Next up, on Jan. 19 is the Karel Roessingh Quartet. Tickets for this one are also $15 per person.

“Karel has graced our stage many times as a sideman for jazz groups, backing folk singer Valdy, leading the band for the production of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, playing keys for the Steely Dan tribute band Pretzel Logic and as a headliner in his own right. Whether interpreting a tender ballad, rocking out on boogie woogie or covering a jazz standard, this guy is a go-to musician for many singers and bands. For this date, Karel will be featuring songs from his CD Birdsong in the Parkade ​and from the Claude Bolling ‘Suite # 1 For Flute and Jazz Piano Trio’​. ​Sharing the stage for this performance will be two of Victoria’s finest: Joey Smith on bass and Damian Graham on drums. Rounding out the group will be special guest Mary Byrne on flute,” according to Selman.

***

January’s jazz ends with the Arrowsmith Big Band on Jan. 26. Tickets are $20 each for this concert.

Selman is delighted to have them back.

“Given the size of Vancouver Island, we are blessed with an extraordinary number of big bands. There must be something in the air or water! Members of the Arrowsmith Big Band hail from Nanaimo/North Island. One quickly runs through a list of superlatives when describing this band. Not only is the band as a whole incredibly tight, but it also features numerous talented soloists. Top this off with a great selection of charts and you have a terrific afternoon of jazz big band. Reservations are a must for ABB.”