14-month-old West Coaster Declan Stel shared some treats he found hidden amongst vibrant tulips during a Saturday morning Easter Egg Hunt at the Tofino Botanical Gardens. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

The Easter Bunny and Chocolate Tofino worked together to hide scores of prizes and chocolatey goodness throughout the Tofino Botanical Gardens and a gloriously warm sun shone down as ecstatic West Coast kids raced around in search of the hidden treasures.

