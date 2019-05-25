Video: Third annual Ellis on the Rise brings joy to community

The block party was hosted by the Downtown Penticton Association and Ellis Street business owners

One boy couldn’t resist looking down as he braved the rock climbing wall that was set up at the Ellis on the Rise block party. The event was hosted by the Downtown Penticton Association and Ellis Street business owners on May 24. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Hundreds flocked to Ellis Street on May 24 for the annual Ellis on the Rise block party.

The event had vendors from all different industries and dozens of fun activities for the whole family including a bounce house, climbing wall, and live music.

Although rain did chase away the majority of the crowd near the end of the event at 7:30 p.m., many left with smiles on their faces thanks to the fun community initiative which was put on by the Downtown Penticton Association and Ellis Street business owners.

