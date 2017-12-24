VIDEO: Theatre company wants their Christmas ‘Ruined’

www.youtube.com

Dark Glass Theatre is asking the public to “Ruined” their Christmas.

The theatre company, co-created by Langley’s Angela Konrad, is looking for donations for their winter production of Ruined, a Pulitzer Prize winning drama about the war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Dark Glass has the space, the script, the design team and cast, but is still missing some key elements to run the play, which is scheduled to take the stage Jan. 26 to Feb. 17 at Pacific Theatre in Vancouver.

In total, the company is seeking to raise $12,500. This includes $3,500 to create the costumes (about $292 per actor), $2,000 to light the stage (about $50 per light) and $7,000 for the set.

Ruined, written by Lynn Nottage, tells the story of Mama Nadi and her “girls,” who work to survive the Congo’s brutal civil war in whatever way they can. Based on the stories of real people Nottage met, the play puts a human face on the extent to which women’s bodies have been used as a battlefield.

The drama features a cast of 11, live music, surprising humour and a spirit of hope.

For more information on Dark Glass Theatre, visit www.darkglasstheatre.com. To make a donation, visit www.canadahelps.org.

