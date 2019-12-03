VIDEO: ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Cowichan for pair of performances on Dec. 7

Clara expresses her delight in The Nutcracker she’s been given by her mysterious uncle. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

The Royal City Youth Ballet returns to the Cowichan Saturday, Dec. 7 with two performances of its enchanting production of The Nutcracker.

This two-hour show is always a favourite with Valley families, bringing them out in large numbers to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre to enjoy the story of young Clara, who falls asleep on Christmas Eve and dreams her way into a magical world.

Take the children to the theatre. With you, they will enjoy the lively Party Scene, the Mouse Scene, travel with Clara to the Land of Snow, and then sit back and delight in all the entertainments in the Land of Sweets, offered to Clara and her Cavalier by the Sugar Plum Fairy.

These include such colourful favourites as the Spanish Dance, the Arabian Dance, the Chinese Dance, the Russian Trepak, Dance of the Reed Pipes, Mother Ginger and her children, and the Waltz of the Flowers.

It’s always a treat to see the young dancers, interspersed with a few talented adults, in this traditional kick-off to the Christmas season.

Shows are scheduled for noon and again at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $28 per person.

There is also a family package for four (two adults and two children) for $88.

Family packages are available by phone or in-person only. Please contact the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-746-2722 or in-person at 2687 James St. in Duncan.

