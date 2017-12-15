VIDEO: The Force will be with bidders at massive Stars Wars auction

Able Auctions at 19757 92A Ave. hosts event that's open to public Saturday

Star Wars

A massive Star Wars collection is up for bids this weekend in Langley.

And for the right price, one or more of these treasures can be yours.

The Able Auctions’ location at 19757 92A Ave. is hosting an auction tomorrow (Saturday, Dec. 16) starting at 9:30 a.m.

Among the items up for grabs include original vintage figures, die cast figures, models, Lego, statues, replica blasters, light sabres, Darth Vader bust, bobble heads, Pez and more.

No first time internet bidders will be approved during the auction — Able Auctions takes the time to call all first time bidders and this can’t be done while the company is auctioning.

People are welcome to come check out some of these items today (Friday, Dec. 15) from noon to 6 p.m.

All items must be removed by Saturday Dec. 16 until 4:30 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s a lifetime collection of a guy who has been collecting since the first Star Wars movie came out, and he’s been a fan ever since,” Able Auctions owner Jeremy Dodd said. “He just decided now’s the time to let it all go.”

The timing works with the release of the latest edition of the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi out in theatres.

Dodd is excited about the auction: “There’s all kinds of cool stuff. There’s a replica phaser that’s signed by Carrie Fisher, there’s another one that’s signed by James Earl Jones. There’s lots of really old, vintage toys all in their original packaging.”

Dodd said 60 to 70 per cent of the bids come on line so “we don’t get the crowds we used to get.”

“There’ll still be lots of people there, but it won’t be too crowded,” he added.

To make an online bid, visit www.ableauctions.ca.