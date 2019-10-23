VIDEO: Talented pair hit the Osborne Bay stage Oct. 25

Cowichan Valley singer/songwriter Lindsay Elzinga plays the Osborne Bay Pub Friday, Oct. 25 starting at 8 p.m.

Born and raised in the Cowichan Valley, Elzinga’s music includes influences from country to pop and indie rock.

She started her career playing local venues such as the Duncan Showroom, the 39 Days of July, and the Craigstreet Brew Pub but then went on to playing larger venues.

This August, she played her biggest gig of all so far: the main stage at the Sunfest Country Music Festival.

Elzinga’s song, ‘Colours’, was chosen as the official song when the 2018 BC Summer Games were held in the Cowichan Valley. It was performed at the opening ceremonies and other events throughout the Games.

As of April 2019, she is a graduate of the Contemporary Music and Technology Program at Selkirk College with a major in songwriting.

This Valley songbird will be performing a lively set consisting of covers and original music with her band, and will be accompanied by a special guest, Jaimey Hamilton.

Hamilton is also among the new generation of exciting, up-and-coming Canadian country/pop artists. Using the local countryside as inspiration, she has created her own brand of modern country/pop.

While music is the wind beneath her wings, it has also been a major source of healing for her. By the age of 12, Hamilton had been diagnosed with leukemia three times, surviving a bone marrow transplant.

She, too, has played at a range of events, from festivals like Sunfest to private shows, has recorded in Toronto, and shot her own music video. With her debut album Parachute out, Hamilton is excited to be working on new material and is well on her way to fulfilling her dream of a life and career in music.

Showtime for this one is 8 p.m. and there’s a $10 cover. So, make your way to Crofton and support these talented young performers.

