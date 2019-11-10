VIDEO: Take it easy, and head down to the Cowichan Theatre for ‘Hotel California’ show

The Hotel California Eagles tribute experience is sure to give you that ‘peaceful, easy feeling’ all over again. (Submitted)

Is it or isn’t it? Hotel California – The Original Tribute to the Eagles is a masterful musical celebration and it’s coming to Duncan on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre and Gee Dan Productions are stepping up to present this show to the Cowichan Valley, starting at 7:30 p.m.

When The Eagles stopped to catch their breath a few decades ago, having sold over 100 million records, collected six Grammy Awards and enjoyed six number one albums, Hotel California began a pioneering journey through the Eagles’ history-making music that has taken them around the globe and thrilled hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans.

For over three decades now, Hotel California has been recreating the legendary sound of The Eagles.

The band set the bar very high in 1986 and they have remained a leading substitute for The Eagles ever since. What makes Hotel California so special is the incredible lead vocal similarity, intensely accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies and top-flight live performances.

With an obsessive commitment to doing this legendary body of music true justice in performance, Hotel California has set themselves apart. In doing so, they have set the standard for world-class tribute productions and shared stages with the likes of The Doobie Bros., Lynyrd Skynyrd, REO Speedwagon and many more.

Hotel California has boldly taken the tribute band where none had gone before and changed an industry’s collective mind about how good a “tribute” band could really be.

The members are all world-class musicians who have also performed in other touring bands, including The Guess Who, April Wine and Glass Tiger. They include Andy Lapointe, bass and vocals; Mike Dimoulas, guitar, keyboard and vocals; Ricky Spyder, guitar and vocals and Kevin O’Donnell, drums and vocals.

Today Hotel California continues to tour internationally and their stage show has evolved into one of the most impressive and popular productions on the North American circuit. The easy-going warmth that comes from the band onstage exemplifies the Southern California sound of the 1970s. The Hotel California experience is not just about the band — it’s about celebrating the music and the memories.

Tickets are $42.50 each. Get them in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, or by phone at 250-746- 2722 or online at cowichanpac.ca.