VIDEO: Sunfest turns up summer heat with final lineup announcement

With young Port Alberni star, and Valley's own Lindsay Elzinga joining the fun, you'll wanna be there

Sunfest is announcing its most exciting lineup to date, with the final wave of artists for the huge country music festival Aug. 1-4.

You’ll want to join the star-studded parade to Laketown Ranch, just west of Lake Cowichan, and you’ll be in good company.

Lauren Mayell, ​Dave Hartney, Hillside Outlaws, Nicole Sumerlyn, Danielle Ryan, The County Line, Elyse Sanders, Rollin’ Trainwreck, Kendra Kay, Linsday Elzinga, ​Bryce Allan, ​Stetson Road, April Reign, and ​Lauren Spencer-Smith will be headed that way, too.

This group of artists will be joining previously announced Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Randy Houser, Terri Clark, Michael Ray, Washboard Union, Cody Johnson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Aaron Goodvin, Andrew Hyatt, and Shawn Austin. This completes the list of performances that country music lovers can expect to see at Sunfest this August.

Canadian country star Lauren Mayell will perform on the main stage Friday night, and the Hillside Outlaws will join the lineup of stars for Saturday. Sunday evening will feature Nicole Sumerlyn, and opening the main stage on Thursday night is local fan favorite Lindsay Elzinga.

Laketown Ranch’s Flats Stage is sure to be entertaining throughout the weekend with performances by Kendra Kay, Bryce Allan, Stetson Road and April Reign.

Out of these artists, one performer stands out as particularly exciting.

Lauren Spencer-Smith joined megastar Keith Urban on stage at Sunfest 2015, after winning the opportunity via a radio contest. At only 11 years old, this was quite an accomplishment for a young girl from Vancouver Island.

Four years later, Spencer-Smith is making international headlines, and has an online presence that rivals many celebrities with one recent video attaining over 19 million views. She will be joining Dave Hartney Band, Danielle Ryan and Rollin Trainwreck on the Flats Stage Saturday night.

“We are proud to bring this incredible talent to the Cowichan Valley. It’s going to be a terrific year for country fans at Sunfest 2019,” said Greg Adams, owner of Wideglide Entertainment and Laketown Ranch.

Weekend, single day passes and camping are on sale now at www.sunfestconcerts.com.

lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter