VIDEO: Students shine in Adage Winter Highlights show

This show not only gives parents a progress report, it's a great chance to get ready for the festival

‘A Friend Like Me’ is one of the teaser numbers from Aladdin Jr., Adage’s upcoming spring musical, scheduled for April 12-13. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Adagé Studio’s students get to show parents and friends how they’re doing, and warm up for the Cowichan Music Festival dance competitions at the same time in their Winter Highlights show, held Feb. 15.

The atmosphere of this show is quite different from shows later in the spring, one of which features the debuts of the youngest dancers. Here, many soloists put a final gloss on their lyrical, tap, contemporary, jazz, stage, and hip hop performances before starting competition today (Friday, Feb. 22).

It’s a super platform for them, and a wonderful opportunity to dance on the big stage at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.