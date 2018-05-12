VIDEO: Students play free show at Willows Beach as part of concert series

'Music in the Air, Music Everywhere' runs May 6 - 16 around Greater Victoria

Oak Bay High Band Director Jeff Weaver with the senior concert band at Willows Beach for Music in the Air, Music Everywhere. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

A pop-up concert at Willows Beach Friday (May 11) saw students from across Oak Bay celebrating diversity in music as part of an 11-day concert series called, “Music in the Air/ Music Everywhere”.

More than 1,500 music students in the Greater Victoria School District will be performing in concerts across the region from May 6– 16, 2018. Students and their instruments will be popping up in city squares, parks, senior residences and shopping centres to sing and play for the community.

Friday’s concert at Willows Beach featured Ecole Willows choir, Monterey strings band, and Oak Bay High senior concert band.

Elementary, middle and secondary students in music programs are participating to raise awareness of, and engagement with, Greater Victoria School District’s music programs.

More than 30 student performances will happen during the festival. The concert series features choirs, string quartets, orchestras, ukulele ensembles, drum circles, concert bands and marching bands.

Upcoming performances:

Buccaneer Days Parade – May 12, 2018, at 10 a.m.

Ship Point – May 12, 2018, at 10:45 a.m.

Ship Point – May 13, 2018, at 11:30 a.m.

University of Victoria – May 15, 2018, at 7:00 p.m.

Songhees Wellness Centre – May 16, 2018, at 7:00 p.m.

