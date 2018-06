One of the two Steps Ahead shows featured the studio’s competition performances. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

This is the 15th time that the talented students from Steps Ahead Dance have celebrated the end of their season by Performing @ Home and last weekend they strutted their stuff on the stage of the T. Gil Bunch Centre with panache.

The studio’s Lorraine Blake and her team put together a stellar show, offering a fairy story in several ballet scenes, and numbers from the studio’s modern, hip hop, and tap dance students.