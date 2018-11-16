VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics' co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Stan Lee’s official Twitter account shared a video this week of a candid moment with the Marvel Comics’ co-creator, talking about his fans.

“Sometimes, at night, when I’m sitting here, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, what’s it all about?'” Lee says on the video. “And then I get a letter from a fan, or I read something, or I see something, or I remember something, and I realize, [I’m] so lucky to have fans.

“They make me feel so great … This business of fans, I think is terrific. And I love them all.”

Lee, the genius behind Marvel characters such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died Nov. 12 at the age of 95.

The Canadian Press

