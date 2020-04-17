VIDEO: Singing for Mission’s seniors

Darla Kendrick and Roy Duquette held an impromptu concert at The Cedars in Mission

Paramount, a musical group consisting of singers Darla Kendrick and Roy Duquette, held an impromptu concert on Monday (April 13) afternoon.

They performed in the garden at The Cedars in Mission for the seniors confined to the home.

Paramount – who have played for the prime minister of Canada – have been travelling throughout the Lower Mainland bringing their music to local seniors homes.

During the current crisis, the band has had plenty of free time with engagements cancelled.

They said they felt this would be wonderful way to bring their music to the seniors who are confined to their homes.

Their repertoire varies from Leonard Cohen to Neil Diamond and lots of the old favourites.

