VIDEO: Shake, shimmy, and shine: bellydancers strut their stuff in Duncan

The sun was hot, but so were the dancers as The 39 Days kicks off final week

Baubles, bangles, and beads.

They were onstage in profusion as the popular Bellydancing Extravaganza, held annually towards the end of The 39 Days of July, drew a big crowd out to Charles Hoey Park in Duncan.

Bellydancing is known for its bejewelled costumes, atmospheric music and sensuous dancing but the colourful two-hour show offers much more than that.

While dancing to keep fit, and learn to appreciate their own bodies, these women also work hard to raise money for Cowichan Women Against Violence and to spread the idea that they are a comfortable sisterhood of friends, no matter your age or size.

And, on Sunday, July 29, there were dancers of all ages and sizes in a big show that included solos, duets, trios and large group numbers — like the hair-raising sword dance — that kept the audience in their seats in downtown Duncan despite the hot temperature.