VIDEO: Presentation successful blend of classic tale and panto silliness

Marley’s Ghost (Rien Vesseur) arrives to tell Scrooge that he’s going to be visited by three spirits. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The holiday pantomime, A Christmas Carol, by the Shawnigan and Mercury Players combined hilarity with a classic tale in a week of performances.

A Christmas Carol: A pantomime

Alex Gallacher (Ebeneezer Scrooge) led a cast of familiar panto faces like Bob Norris and Bill Levity, who joined hands with converts like Mahalia Benty and Rose Bunting and a host of newcomers in a production that featured songs, skits, and silliness.

Songs included such well-known favourites as ‘Money, Money, Money’, and ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’, but no one was ready for the appearance of the Scroogettes, with their spangled wigs, and the Misses Money 1862 and 1864, with their sinuous dancing. They had old Ebeneezer swingin’ and swayin’ by the time they were done.

The crowd really got into the mood, shouting out questions and hints to the cast in true panto style.