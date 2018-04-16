Sam Roberts (left) performs with Sam Roberts Band guitarist Dave Nugent (right) on the main stage at Party for the Planet in Surrey. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey celebrates Earth Day at Party for the Planet

Annual event held Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Surrey celebrated Earth Day a week early during the city’s annual Party for the Planet festival on Saturday (April 14).

The event brought environment-related attractions to Surrey Civic Plaza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Quebec-born musician Sam Roberts was the afternoon’s musical headliner on one of three stages.

Admission was free at the day-long festival, presented by TD in partnership with the City of Surrey.

New attractions at the festival for 2018 included an “Adventure Zone” along University Drive, featuring a zip-line, enviro-bungee, rock climbing wall, DJ booth, road hockey and food trucks.

