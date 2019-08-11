VIDEO: Phillip Schneider wins $300 top prize in Duncan Has Talent instrumental category

The only contestant, he listened to the mentoring and then won the cash prize

Phillip Schneider performs on the Buckerfield’s Stage at The 39 Days of July. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

He signed up. He turned up for Duncan Has Talent, even though he was the only instrumentalist who did.

He listened carefully to the mentoring offered. He performed well for the crowd at the final.

And Phillip Schneider won the $300 top prize offered by the Duncan Lions.

It was as simple as that for the talented Valley teenage musician.

Judge/mentor Laura Cardriver told Schneider Friday, Aug. 2 as Duncan Has Talent wound down for another year, that he probably would have taken first place even if others had competed, with his combination of talent and willingness to try new ideas.

Schneider performed several songs for the crowd and the judges, featuring the classic, ‘Autumn Leaves’, along with tunes by his guitar heroes, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.