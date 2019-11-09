VIDEO: Pat’s House of Jazz declares November a blah-free zone

Hear Brownman Ali featured when the Nick MacLean Quartet comes to Pat’s House of Jazz in Crofton Nov. 24. (Steve Stober photo)

Pat’s House of Jazz is taking action against impending winter, pouring out a strong dose of musical sunshine.

November’s line up is just what the doctor would order as an antidote to the blues. Ranging from modern jazz to trad, vocal performance to instrumental, established players to the up and coming, there is something for all musical tastes in this Sunday institution at Crofton’s Osborne Bay Pub.

All shows start at 2 p.m. and tickets are $15 apiece. Reservations may be arranged by phoning 250-324-2245. The series is supported by the Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society, with Preston Davies as your host.

The Capital City Syncopators take to the stage on Nov. 10.

Crossing more boundaries than a rumrunner, this aggregation is Victoria’s finest prohibition-era dance band.

Davies calls them a “delicious stew of trad jazz, western swing and 80s favourites”, and promises “this eccentric four-piece will be sure to sweep you off your feet and onto the dance floor”.

Led by Avram Devon McCagerty on banjo and backed by Don Cox on sousaphone, Reuben Weir on guitar, and Matt Pease on drums, you can see that your toes will be tapping.

Edie Daponte will delight jazz fans on Nov. 17.

By now this gal needs little in the way of introduction, having appeared at the pub several times over the years. Renowned for her great vocals and warm stage presence, Daponte always attracts a large crowd to her appearances.

Well known for her interpretation of the songs of chanteuse Edith Piaf, the singer mounted a highly successful B.C. tour this summer selling out every show. She brings back a top notch band featuring Karl Roessingh on piano, Damian Graham on drums and Joey Smith on guitar and bass.

Vancouver Island Music Awards gave Daponte Jazz Recording of the Year in 2017 for her original song ‘Island Rain’ and nominated her as Vocalist of the Year in 2016. Edie’s original song ‘Ride the Wind’ was nominated in the Traditional category for the 2017 International Portuguese Music Awards.

The Nick Maclean Quartet steps up on Nov. 24.

This multi-award winning group featuring Brownman Ali has embarked on a month-long national tour across Canada, travelling from Toronto to the Pacific coast and everywhere in between. Led by 26-year-old fast-rising piano star Nick MacLean (Global Music Award winner), this thrilling quartet explores jazz in the Herbie Hancock vein. The quartet heavily features two times National Jazz Award winner Brownman Ali, heralded as “Canada’s pre-eminent jazz trumpet player” (NYC Village Voice) alongside some top 20-something jazz musicians. PHOJ patrons who attended the June 2018 concert by the Socialist Night School Band will remember Ali as the red hot trumpet player featured in many solos.