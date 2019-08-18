VIDEO: Outstanding young performers come forward year after year

The pint-sized dynamo known as Malakai performs on a banjo that’s almost his own height, but that is just the beginning of the show. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The pint-sized dynamo known as Malakai sometimes performs on a banjo that’s almost his own height, but that is just the beginning of the show.

He’s a well-known sight at the Duncan Showroom, where this 10-year-old has been honing his act for years.

Yes, years! (His mom accompanies him to the club as he works on perfecting his performances.)

He was no stranger at The 39 Days of July, either, charming the crowd with his combination of childlike exuberance, surprising stageside polish, and amazing versatility.

During his most recent public show, on the closing day of the 39 Days, which celebrates youth, Malakai played his banjo to start his performance at Charles Hoey Park.

The instrument was almost as long as he was tall but he was master.

Next up, he was on a big guitar, but he was not done; he had two more guitars as well to assure everyone he was a versatile guy.

No one ever doubted it.