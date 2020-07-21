VIDEO: ‘Out of Isolation’ showcases Haida Gwaii artists’ creative response to COVID-19

Artist Betsy Cardell is pictured with some of her work at the “Out of Isolation” outdoor art event that took place on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Queen Charlotte Visitor Centre. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Haida Gwaii artists shared their creative response to isolation on July 18 outside the visitor centre in Daajing Giids/Queen Charlotte.

The “Out of Isolation” free outdoor art event took place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, with artists showcasing work created during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a few pieces from before the onset of the virus.

Pottery artist Nancy Hett set up shop next the interpretive garden, and Betsy Cardell, Robert Vogstad and other artists showcased paintings and other works on the exterior walls of the centre.

Cardell told the Observer the event was pretty spontaneous, inspired by local artists discussing what they had been doing during self-isolation.

With room for physical distancing, visitors were invited to follows directional arrows around the visitor centre building, including a walk along the back deck, where the local band Old’s Cool (Rolly Thompson, Charley Robertson and George Farrell) was performing live music.

The inside of the centre was also open for shopping with limited entrants.

Skye Cantin, acting manager of the visitor centre and a board member, said visitor centre itself has been open on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. since mid-June.

“I felt it was important that we should be open for the people of Haida Gwaii to get information, get maps, whatever it was they needed,” she said.

