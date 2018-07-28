VIDEO: Organizers of first Fort Langley jazz fest are already planning another

Organizers of the first Fort Langley Jazz and Arts festival are already planning the next one, following a warm and bright Saturday thyat saw the street packed with music and art fans.

An estimated 10,000 were expected to attend the weekend event.

“It’s already booked,” said Karen Zukas, executive director of the festival.

Zukas said the plans are to hold the 2019 event from July 26 to July 28.

There were 10 musical acts Staurday, supplemented by six buskers at various locations and 13 galleries took part as well.

Musical acts at the festival included RazzMaJazz Ensemble, Van Django, Rumba Calzada , the Wow Jazz Orchestra, City Soul Choir, Louie Quinn Band, Q5,d the Murray Porter Blues Band and Miles Black Quartet with 17-year old rising vocalist, Julia Copeman-Haynes (seen below at the second large performance stage) .

The festival began with a Mardis Gras style strolling parade at 9:30 a.m. from the Fort Langley Farmers’ Market to the Fort Langley Community Hall.

The event featured a self-guided art walk of the 13 local art galleries and studios, clay sculpture demonstrations and a clay station where people could help build Fort Langley Jazz Town.

Art studios and galleries to tour on the art walk included Elaine Brewer-White Ceramic Studio, Judy Nygren Studio, Susan Gallick Fine Art Studio, Fort Finery, Number 52 Studio and Gallery, Brandon Gabriel at Lelem Art & Cultural Cafe, Janice Robertson and Alan Wylie Studios, F.L.A.G., the Fort Gallery, Linda Muttit Studio, The Kube Gallery and Kizmit Gallery.

Selected pieces of art from the studios and galleries were featured in an exhibition tent by the Fort Langley Community Hall.

