VIDEO: One Billion Rising kicks off special week of activities centered on women

International Women's Day, Red Dress display, entertainment, and more this weekend and next week

International Women’s Day is coming, with a rallies scheduled for both today (Friday, March 8) and tomorrow, Saturday, March 9.

Get yourself down to Duncan City Square today for One Billion Rising, an exciting affirmation of women’s solidarity. It will be held on March 8, from noon to 1 p.m.

The next day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Cowichan Valley International Women’s Day Rally will be held at Charles Hoey Park in downtown Duncan. Speeches from local politicians, affirmations, stories, and dancing and singing are all part of this upbeat event.

Lisa Webster is the keynote speaker, and she’ll be joined by Katy Erlich of Alderlea Farms, Cherene Palmer of the Hospital Employees Union, Joanna Lord from VIU, and Sonnet L’Abbe, a singer and poet.

Special guests also include four Kwakiutal youth dancers recently returned from the United Nations General Assembly for the 2019 Year of Indigenous Languages.

In addition, the Red Dress display, scheduled for a month ago, but sidetracked by bitterly cold weather, will be happening at Charles Hoey Park at the same time, to remind everyone of missing and murdered women in Canada.

There are also several entertaining shows connected to International Women’s Day. Starting March 10, hear The Klez starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Duncan Showroom, at 131 Station St. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at door.

The film, Union Maids, is being shown at the VIRL South Cowichan branch in Mill Bay on March 14. Admission is free.

On March 18, there’s a film starting at 6:30 p.m. In Between will be shown at the VIU Lecture Theatre, at 2011 University Way, and admission is free.

Blue Moon Marquee hits the Osborne Bay Pub, 1534 Joan Ave., Crofton on March 23, and on March 24, The Lynns are at the Duncan Showroom starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 advance and $30 at door.

A special film, Maria Callas, is being shown at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on March 26. Admission is $14.

Finally, on March 30, there’s Roller Derby at the Cowichan Exhibition at 7380 Trans-Canada Hwy. featuring Brass Knuckle Derby Dames. Entry is $10 at door, mention Cowichan Valley International Women’s Day and $5 from your admission will be donated to CWAV.