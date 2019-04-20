VIDEO: Next up on ‘World of Dance’: Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry faces ‘The Cut’

Fans of Funkanometry: the Vancouver Island hip hop duo that have reached The Cut on NBC TV's World of Dance and will find out this Sunday if they will survive to dance another day.

NBC World of Dance stars, Funkanometry: Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer dance for their Instagram audience on Sunday, April 14 at Carlson’s Dance studios in Duncan. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Fans of Funkanometry: the Vancouver Island hip hop duo that have reached The Cut on NBC TV’s World of Dance and will find out this Sunday if they will survive to dance another day.

Duncan’s Carlow Rush and Nanaimo’s Jacksun Fryer have so far passed the qualifying stage, won their duel, and made The Cut on the way, hopefully to winning a $1 million prize.

But, as anxious watchers know after seeing last week’s show, The Cut is the deepest. There is no Redemption round to offer a second way to make it back. It’s a dance-by-numbers game and the numbers rule. Out is out. Nice to have met you.

On April 14, Upper Level competitors Briar Nolet, Poppin John, and Derion and Madison moved forward to their divisional final, leaving Jonathan y Jorge, D’Angelo Brothers, and All Ready to make their way home. From the Junior Team Division, VPeepz, Dancetown Divas, and The Crazy 8’s go through to their divisional final while Elektro Crew, JDC, and Get Down District are out.

That means that this Sunday, we’ll be watching the Junior Level solos and duos, including Funkanometry, and the Upper Level Teams as they try to get to the competition’s next phase.

Meanwhile, Carlson’s Dance held two special sessions April 13 and 14 with Funkanometry at their Duncan studios. These were broadcast live on Instagram and also attracted fans to the studio to come and meet their idols and even buy Funkanometry hoodies while the guys taught a few moves, visited classes and had their photos taken with visitors.

World of Dance is on CTV at 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, April 21 so be sure to tune in and cheer Funkanometry in their attempt to win that million bucks.